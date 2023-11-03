The Nigerian Navy on Thursday averted what could have been a disaster between ATLAS COVE and Ijegun area of Lagos State.

Acting on a reliable intelligence NNS BEECROFT patrol team, in collaboration with the Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE discovered two punctured points along the NNPCL pipeline.

The navy in an operation led by the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga said these points were being utilized by saboteurs to connect hoses and pumping machines to siphon huge quantities of Premium Motor Spirit, conveyed along the pipeline which does not only pose a significant threat to the economic development of the country.

Advertisement

According to him, the Nigerian Navy would do anything to ensure criminal activities are checked in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerian National Petroleum Company has been alerted, and repairs has began immediately.