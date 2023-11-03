The Nigerian Senate has passed the N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill, recently sent by President Bola Tinubu.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the harmonised sittings of both chambers on the bill as submitted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola.

President Tinubu’s Supplementary Budget of 2.17 trillion received speedy Consideration from Lawmakers at the National Assembly

They believe their unanimous decision on the Fiscal document is for the good of Nigerians as it captures major economic challenges facing the country.

Key components of the budget include:

– N210bn for Wage Award for Civil Servants,

-N605 billion for National Security and Defence,

-N300 billion for maintenance of bridges, especially the Eko bridge,

-N400 billion for cash transfer to vulnerable households,

-N200 billion for seed and agricultural inputs and equipment

and -N18 billion for Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct off-season elections.

The Bill scaled third reading after being put to a voice vote as it was graciously approved by majority of the Lawmakers.

The Appropriation Bill when it becomes law , will finance critical sectors of the economy, such as infrastructure, security, Agriculture, Workers wages , poverty alleviation and others .