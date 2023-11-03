The Ekiti State Government has commenced the test running of its five megawatts Independent Power Plant.

The Technical Director of the project, Mrs Odunayo Bamodu, conducted the State Commissioner for Information, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun and his Counterpart in the Infrastructure Ministry, Prof Bolaji Aluko, round the facility, in Ado Ekiti.

Mrs Bamodu, during the tour of the facility, explained to the commissioners the functions, capacity and reliability of the electricity generating equipment.

After the inspection, Mrs Bamodu told Newsmen that the facility had the capacity of providing 24 hours power supply and that it was at present supplying about 2.5 megawatts to some government facilities in Ado Ekiti.

She explained that Corporate Bodies could also benefit from the plant, because it had capacity for extension

The commissioner for infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof Aluko, said that plans were in place to extend supply to other facilities in the state, including the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State.

His information counterpart, Taiwo Olatunbosun, who expressed joy that the dream of the project was being realised, said the IPPS would reduce the dependence on the public power supply.

He said with the coming on board of the IPP, the people of the state would enjoy improved power supply.

Chief Olatunbosun reassured the people of Ekiti that government would not relent in putting in place measures that would continue to attract investors to the state.