The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji has dismissed the news making the round that the lawmakers are divided over the impeachment process against the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

But a group, the Ondo Liberation Initiative urged the lawmakers to put the impeachment process on hold and allow peace to reign.

It was reported in some national dailies that there was a major disagreement among members of Ondo State State House of Assembly, over the impeachment process against the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Advertisement

Eleven members of the house were said to have kicked against the directive of the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, who asked the State Chief Judge to constitute a panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the Deputy Governor.

The Speaker dismissed the allegation, saying the House is united and working as a team.

However, a group, the Ondo Liberation Initiative urged the assembly to step down the impeachment process against the Deputy Governor.

The Coordinator of the group, Johnson Alabi said the state is not moving forward, due to the political crisis.

Advertisement

But the speaker noted that the state is moving forward and blamed the Deputy Governor for the failed reconciliation move.