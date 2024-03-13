The 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has discovered weapons manufacturing factory in Delta, with a capacity to produce ten guns per week.

Brigadier-General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, Commander of 63 Brigade, made the statement while briefing reporters at the illegal armaments factory in Onicha-Olona, Aniocha North local government area of the state.

Eight suspects from the family business were arrested at the plant, including the operation’s mastermind, his father, mother, and sister.

The arms factory, located in a forest, features a surveillance post, a generating set linked to a remote location, an oven for melting iron, and a cache of weapons and ammo.

Brigadier General Unachukwu, who briefed journalists on the arrest noted the army had recovered items for the manufacturing of improvised explosive devices IEDs including shrapnel, detonators and the container.

He said the activities of the suspects were a major contributor to insecurity in the region and the country.

The prime suspect, a twenty two year old Emmanuel Eboka, admitted to have rented some of the arms to criminal elements for set fees.

His parents Mr and Mrs Isioma and Angela Eboka, acknowledged they were aware of the illegal activities of their son, but denied any knowledge that he was providing arms and ammunition to criminals.