Troops of the Nigerian Army have made a significant inroad in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

Troops of the Nigerian Military uncovered and neutralised a major firearms and drone manufacturing factory operated by Armed fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Onicha Ulona in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The intelligence led operation, revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carry out criminal activities to terrorise neighbouring communities and innocent citizens.

Troops were met with stiff resistance at the Illegal factory but overpowered the Armed fighters in the fierce firefight that followed.

The gallant troops according to a Statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, neutralised two of the fighters and recovered substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Items captured by the troops include, a wide range of IPOB/ESN firearms, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a drone manufacturing factory.

Other items recovered are a variety of weapons, drones under construction, with prototypes, Improvised Explosive Device materials, a fully equipped workshop, and several power generating sets.

Troops also apprehended four male and two female fighters during the operation.

The Nigerian Army according to the Statement remains committed to dismantling terrorists’ and insurgents’ networks in their effort to mitigate security challenges in the nation.

He urges the public to continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, as they strive to restore peace and stability in the country.