The people of Nomeh community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have decried the pollution of their stream, Nvuna, with industrial and chemical waste.

The community alleged that an ethanol producing factory, D-HAP Enterprises Services Limited, was behind their ordeal.

Nomeh is an agrarian community in Nkanu East local council Area of Enugu State.

The community shares common boundaries with 6 communities including Ituku Ozala that houses the University Teaching Hospital, Ituku

The major occupation of the people is farming, supported by subsistence fishing at their ancient Nvuna River.

On March 15, 2021, residents of the town awoke to find a deadly material polluting their stream, which was thought to be a discharge from an ethanol manufacturing factory.

A TVCNews crew visited the river and discovered that the water’s color had been altered by the ethanol spills, rendering it unfit for residential use.

They regretted that several efforts made to halt the discharge yielded no results.

One of the residents, Chinedu Orji-Nwankwo claims his mother died as a result of the discharge, after drinking from the Polluted river water

They urge the management of the factory, and government to act urgently for the community not to lose its source of livelihood.

In their address, representatives of the company regretted the action and promised to prevent future occurrence.

The people are calling on government to prevail on the company from further contaminating their river, which has become life threatening