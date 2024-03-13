The weather temperature in Gombe state has risen to an average of 41 degrees Celsius during the day and 26 degrees Celsius at night.

The discomfort of the heatwave is made worse by irregular electricity supply.

Correspondent Lanre Adeyemi spoke with some residents of Gombe state on the twin impact of the extreme temperature and poor electricity supply.

Ordinarily, extremely high temperatures should make it a good time for ice block makers.

Ramadan is also supposed to be a good time for business but this year is different.

Poor supply and high cost of electricity has wiped away their smiles.

Several traders lined up to buy ice blocks but today, very little is available for sale.

The arrival of officials of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company added spark to the tense atmosphere.

A fight nearly broke out between one of the ice block sellers and an electricity official.

The ice block seller is accusing the officials of disconnecting his shop after extorting him of all his hard-earned money.

He claims to have paid one hundred thousand naira for each refrigerator in his shop.

Everyone is left unhappy. The grumpy electricity officials, the traders who cannot get ice blocks, and the cold-room operators without electricity.