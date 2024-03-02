Two children were said to have tragically lost their lives following a fire incident that destroyed numerous tents belonging to internally displaced persons in Mafa Local Government Council of Borno State.

Confirming the incident with TVC News via phone, Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Barkindo Saidu stated that his team, alongside firefighters, have made efforts to extinguish the fire.

He disclosed that two children tragically lost their lives and numerous tents were engulfed in flames during the incident.

Mafa is about 54 kilometers away from Maiduguri the Borno state capital and is hometown to Governor Babagana Zulum