President Bola Tinubu on Monday visited former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB at his his Hilltop residence in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The president was accompanied on the visit by Governor Umaru Bago.

President Tinubu had earlier inaugurated agricultural machineries, a pet project of Governor Bago.

During the inauguration, Tinubu expressed his readiness to end the farmers-herders crisis across the state.

The President also visited former Abdilsalam Abubakar at his residence in Minna.

Governor of Niger state, Umar Bago, Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor of Kwara state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq joined the president for the visit.

