Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly been arrested by the Operatives of the Department of the State Services.

Mr Emefiele who was suspended by President Bola Tinubu from office to pave way for the continuation and conclusion of official investigation into his activities as Governor of the nations’ apex bank.

He was during the heat of the failed and controversially implemented Naira Redesign alleged to be under the threat of arrest by the Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission due to many allegations against him.

He was alleged to be under watch for Terrorism Financing, Financial Crimes among Other allegations.

He has since been replaced as acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by Folashodun Adebisi who until the development the Deputy Governor Operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria.