The Department of State Security has rearrested the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

He was rearrested inside the court premises shortly after he was granted bail by the federal high court.

The operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Correctional Services (Prisons) exchanged blows on Tuesday over who should take custody of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

DSS operatives roughed up a Prisons Commander, tore his buttons and hauled him out of the court premises.

Advertisement

The Commander was trying to comply with the order of Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who granted Mr Emefiele bail and remanded him in the custody of the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the satisfaction of his bail. But the DSS operatives insisted that they had orders to take Emefiele notwithstanding the court order.

Earlier, armed Prisons officials reinforced to carry out the court order. But DSS operatives, who are also here in their numbers, blocked the court gates with their vehicles, preventing the Prisons officials from driving out.

Mr emefiele pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of possession of a firearm without a license. But he has not been able to leave the courtroom because of the imbroglio between the sister agencies.