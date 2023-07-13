The Department of State Services has charged the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to court.

This was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya on Thursday, adding that it was in compliance with the court order.

An Abuja High Court had earlier on Thursday ordered the service to either charge the suspended officer or release him within one week.

“The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

“The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law,” the statement said.