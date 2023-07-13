The Executive Director of the Max Air, Shehu Wada, has said the issue leading to the suspension of the airline domestic operation is being resolved.

He assured passengers especially those who have pending bookings with the airline not to panic.

He explained that the airline discovered that an adulterated fuel was sold to it and in line with its commitment to safety decided to carry out an in-house audit and suspend operation for two days before the NCAA waded in.

He said the issues which bother on safety would be resolved in less than a week, adding the airline remains committed to safe operations at all times.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had on Thursday announced the suspension of all Domestic flight of Max Air indefinitely.

In a letter Signed by NCAA Director of Operations, Training and Licensing, Capt. Ibrahim Bello Dambazau, and dated July 12,2023 July 12, 2023 and marked NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, The suspension is with immediate effect

The Suspension was carried out due to a number of Safety infractions, ranging from Loss of main landing gear, Fuel Contamination and aborted take-off of boeing 737-400 aircraft

The letter read, “The Authority’s action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder:

“Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May, 2023.

Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.

“Aborted take-off of Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on the 11th of July, 2023.

“An air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023.

The authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of the organization, and the result of this audit, must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations.