The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has lifted the suspension placed on the Part G operations specifications of a wet leased Airbus aircraft operated by United Nigeria Airlines.The agency had earlier in the week suspended the airline’s Airbus following after it temporarily diverted its flight NUA 0504 headed for Abuja to Asaba.

In a letter signed by the NCAA’s Director of Licensing and training, Captain Ibrahim Danbazzau and addressed to the Managing Director of the airline, the agency outlined the outcome of its investigation and made recommendations.

It then stated that the suspension has been lifted and the airline is required to comply with the Nigeria Civil Aviation All Operators letter (DG 15/2023) referenced NCAA/DGCA/AIR/11/16/347.