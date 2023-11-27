Wet leases belonging to United Nigeria will be grounded until they have a session with the crew involved with those wet leases.

Wet leases henceforth must have Nigerian cabin crew members even If the pilot is foreign.

Pilot cleared that he was going to Asaba but flight plan was showing he was going to Abuja.

Delays and cancellations will be looked at and Committee setup to see how stations will be imposed if they are found guilty. They will pay compensation if found guilty.

Advertisement

Pilot and cabin crew members were foreigners who didn’t know the Nigerian terrain and the Abuja weather was fine.