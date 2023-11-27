Benue State Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested a tax collector and 17 other suspects in connection with the kidnapping of two traders.

State Commissioner of Police, George Chuku, who made the disclosure, said men of his command on 23rd of November at about 6pm received information at Logo Division that a group of bandits armed with dangerous weapons had mobilised and invaded a market at Mchia in the local government area of the state kidnapping two traders.

CP Chuku, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, made available to journalists in Makurdi, the police headquarters ordered deployment of tactical teams to comb the area to ensure that the victims were rescued.

He further explained that on the 25th of November, the team stormed a hideout where the two victims held hostage were rescued at the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector in the area.

CP Chuku in the statement further revealed that during police investigation, the victims explained that they were held hostage while their families were given one week to source for the sum of 10 million naira to pay as ransom before they would be released.

Zaki Nyam and 17 other suspects were consequently arrested in the tax collector’s compound for further investigation, adding that items including a dane gun and matchet were recovered from the suspects.

The Benue commissioner of Police who said investigation into the matter is still ongoing, enjoined the good people of Logo local government area to cooperate with the police teams sent to the area by giving them useful information.