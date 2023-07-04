The Police in Ondo State have arrested three Persons in connection with the kidnapping of a Islamic cleric, Alli Ibrahim Bodunde, in Uso community of the state.

The 67-year-old Chief Imam of Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of the state, was recently kidnapped in his farm by gunmen.

A ransom of 2million naira was paid before he regained his freedom.

While parading the suspects, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspects were arrested through the sim card they used to negotiate for ransom.

According to her, the suspects which include father and daughter have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal activities.