A pro-All Progressives Congress group from Kano state, APC Youth Business Community has staged a peaceful protest to the United Nations House in Abuja, calling for sanction against Kano state government for threatening the judiciary.

They want the United Nations to prevail on Nigerian politicians to allow the judiciary decide freely on cases before it, without fear of intimidation.

The Kano APC group led by Umar Ladiyo, submitted a petition against Governor Abba Yusuf, they also claim that since the assumption of office by the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kano state, the business community has been in danger.

The group blamed the massive destruction of commercial assets in the state on the NNPP which has grossly affected business activities and livelihood in the state.

The petition urged the United Nations to investigate and call the Kano State Government to order to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The leader of the APC group also appealed to the NNPP government in Kano state to show a level of sportsmanship and put the interest of the state above political sentiments.