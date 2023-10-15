The Gombe State Governor , Inuwa Yahaya who is also the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, says there is should be no cause for worry over issues surrounding the postponement of the Gubernatorial Campaign flag-off in the State as well as the High Court Judgment against the APC Candidate, Timipre Sylva.

The Gombe State Governor also assured the party supporters of victory as they continue to galvanise more support for the Sylva/Maciver ticket in the November 11th Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship Campaign Council, Inuwa Yahaya is in Yenagoa with senior members of his team to meet with the APC Gubernatorial candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the APC leadership in the State.

A media parley is held with journalists to clear the air on the recently postponed official Campaign Flag off and the Court judgment nullifying the candidature of Mr Sylva for the November 11th election.

Bayelsans and all APC supporters are reassured of the party’s readiness for the election with assurances of victory through its qualified and well-groomed candidates at the polls.

Although the official Gubernatorial Campaign flag-off has since 6been postponed, the party says it will be going ahead with its community-based campaigns across the state.

