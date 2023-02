The Sports Centre stadium Maiduguri, venue of the APC’s presidential campaign rally is set to receive the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima.

Residents are out in their numbers, both young and old anticipating the arrival of the Jagaban of Lagos.

Students, civil servants, clubs and associations filled up streets of Maiduguri holding placards and posters of the APC presidential candidate.