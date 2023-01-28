All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.

Advertisement

All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.

Advertisement

All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.

Advertisement

All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.

Advertisement

All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.

Advertisement

All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.

Advertisement

All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.

Advertisement

All is set for the commencement of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara State.

The rally is in continuation of the APC nationwide Campaign ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections

Party faithful, Supporters and well wishers from across the Fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State and other Northern states are already seated awaiting the Commencement of the Program

Advertisement

The APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice Kashim Shattima, APC National Chairman Adamu Abdullahi, Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the North West Zone Governor Bello Matawalle, Zamfara State Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa, APC Governor’s and other party chieftains are expected to arrive the venue anytime soon.

The APC Presidential Campaign rally in Zamfara is the third out of the seven states in north West region.