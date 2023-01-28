Unknown gunmen have attacked the Constituency office of the Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in Bende federal constituency of Abia state.

In a voice note he sent to parliamentary reporters, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs said the attackers came in at about 10.20pm on Friday and shot into the building, shattering its glasses and destroying the party’s flag.

The legislator who is flying APC ticket for a return however appealed to his supporters not to retaliate but get stronger in their determination to ensure his victory at the poll.

He insists the unprecedented development and dividends of democracy brought to the people in the last four years are visible to guarantee his return to office