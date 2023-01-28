The People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi witnessed a large turnout of party supporters even as major stakeholders of the party in the boycotted the event.

The Presidential Candidate of the Party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and another too party officials grace the campaign but the division within the party was viable as aggrieved members of the party failed to show up at the campaign ground.

Already, litigation is on-going at the Apex Court to restore what the bonafide members of the party believe is their rights and privileges.

Party bigwigs such as former minister for special duties, Kabiru Tanimu, former chief of Army Staff Rt. Lt. Gen. Ishaya Bamayi, former minister for Foreign Affairs, Samaila Sa’idu Samabawa, former minister Buhari Bala, former gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in 2015, Rt. Major General Bello Sarkin Yaki, a gubernatorial aspirant of the PDP, Barr. Ibrahim Manga, PDP Senatorial candidate, Kebbi North, Sani Bawa and PDP Senatorial candidate, Kebbi Central, Malam Haruna Saidu. were all absent at the rally.