The standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar took his presidential campaign team to Bauchi State.

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium, venue of the campaign was filled to capacity while PDP supporters outside the stadium outnumbered the thousands of excited supporters who were able to gain entrance all expressed joy and happiness to welcome the former Vice President and his campaign team.

Those in attendance include the National Chairman of the PDP Senator Iyorchia Ayu, his running mate Governor Ifesnyi Okowa, governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto States among others.

Advertisement

They urged Bauchi residents to vote for all PDP candidates at all levels in the February election.

Advertisement

ATIKU CAMPAIGNS IN BENUE, PROMISES RETURN TO PEACE IF ELECTED

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar have promised to return peace to Benue State if he is elected as the next President.

Advertisement

The former Vice President revealed that the measures he will adopt to ensure that peace returns to the state are for the Fulani and Tivs to sign a peace accord.

Mr. Atiku spoke at presidential campaign rally in Benue state.

He said he will bring insecurity to an end and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between Fulani and Tiv communities and will ensure that people freely go to farms without fear of losing their lives and make Benue state truly the food basket of the nation.

Advertisement

PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu while addressing the crowed asked the people of Benue state not to waste their vote on APC that have brought suffering to the country in the last eight years.

INEC CHAIRMAN MEETS WITH NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER ON ELECTION SECURITY AND SAFETY

Advertisement

Immediately after meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, chairman of the electoral commission proceeded to the office of the national security adviser to also hold talks on election security and safety.

Advertisement

The Chairman of INEC and the National Security adviser were joined by the chief of defence staff and other service chiefs in a closed door meeting where the security situation in the country will be appraised and the level of preparedness of security operatives for the election will also be discussed.

Advertisement

The national security adviser Major General Babagana Monguno has always reiterated the federal government’s commitment to providing INEC with all the support and peaceful atmosphere that will guarantee the conduct of a hitch-free election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

INEC has been worried about the spate of targeted attacks of INEC facilities in some parts of the country that has led to the death of personnel, destruction of INEC infrastructure and voting materials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The electoral commission had also held several meetings with the inter-agency consultative Committee on election security to seek solutions to factors that could threaten the peaceful conduct of the polls.

FG ASSURES NIGERIANS TO ALLEVIATE SUFFERINGS

Advertisement

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it is working hard to improve Nigeria’s economy and alleviate the hardship currently facing citizens across the Country.

Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed , gave the assurance at the 23rd Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard Media series in Abuja featuring the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management.

Readjusting to the new normal has been a tough one on Nigerian Citizens.

Advertisement

The Scarcity of petrol and restricted access to cash bites hard as Nigerians lament and call on the government to provide relief.

At the 23rd Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard series, Nigeria’s Information Minister emphatised with Nigerians over the current hardship and acknowledged that the Government is aware of the inconveniences and is working tirelessly to ease the difficult situation.

However, the Minister expresses deep concerns over those who have chosen to politicize the sufferings of innocent Nigerians .

Advertisement

It is the turn of the Humanitarian Affairs Minister to reveal the achievements of her Ministry under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She says her ministry’s service to humanity , in areas of social intervention and disaster Management has been a blessing as they continue to strive to put Smiles on the faces of poor Nigerians .