Sokoto NSCDC rearrests suspected int’l terrorist linked with Ansaru terror cell

Men from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, (NSCDC) Sokoto state command, have rearrested a suspected international terrorist who had previously escaped from their custody using devious tactics.

Advertisement

The suspected international terrorist, Alhaji Koire was rearrested alongside his accomplice Buba Magaji in a forest in Silame local government area of Sokoto state in a covert operation led by the state commandant of the NSCDC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing journalists at the command headquarters, Sokoto the State Commandant of the Corps Mohammed Saleh-Dada said investigation revealed that the international terrorist has over two hundred foot soldiers working as terrorists in various terrorists camps in Tureta, Dange/Shuni, Binji and Silame local government areas of Sokoto state.

Advertisement

He also revealed that the terrorist may have link with the Ansaru dreaded terrorists cell, terrorizing Shiroro, Kagara and Birnin Gwari areas in Niger and Kaduna state.

The Commandant said gang members of the suspected terrorists had earlier reach out to the command offering a bribe of Ten million naira to free their arrested leader, but failed to turn up for fear they will be arrested.

Advertisement

The Commandant said the terror kingpin will be prosecuted in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Advertisement