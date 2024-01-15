An FCT high court sitting in Apo has dismissed the application filed by former House of Reps Member Rita Orji seeking to stop the Nigerian police from investigating her.

Justice Bello Kawu in his judgment held that the former House of Reps member had not shown the court that her rights had been infringed on by the police.

The former lawmaker had filed a suit against the police for an alleged infringement of her rights.

A petitioner, Uche Esomonu had filed a petition at the Police Force Headquarters before the 2023 general elections, alleging that Ms Orji was parading a fake WAEC certificate.

Acting on the petition, an invitation was sent to her by the police to appear for questioning.

She had asked the police for data variation which was granted to her, but at the new date set for her to appear, she allegedly did not.

The former lawmaker subsequently instituted a suit against the police command before the FCT high court in Apo, praying the court to restrain the command from investigating her.

Delivering judgment, Justice Bello Kawu dismissed the suit, as she was not able to prove her case as there was nothing before the court to show that her rights were being violated or breached.

Rita Orji was elected to the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019 under the People’s Democratic Party, representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun federal constituency, She lost her 2019 re-election bid to Kolawole Taiwo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She also lost the PDP primary in the 2023 general election.