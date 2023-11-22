According to Chinese authorities, Myanmar police have handed over 31,000 telecom fraud suspects to China since law enforcement personnel from both nations launched a crackdown on internet frauds in September.

The accused included 63 ‘financiers’ and ringleaders of crime syndicates who defrauded Chinese civilians of enormous quantities of money, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Security.

The Ministry stated that the crackdown has achieved significant battle results.

Over 100,000 people commit telecom fraud every day in at least 1,000 scam centers in Myanmar, which shares a border with southwest China, Chinese official media reported.

Meanwhile, Assistant Foreign Minister, Nong Rong visited Myanmar this month, saying China was ready to work with Myanmar on tackling cross-border crime including online gambling.

The visit comes following the increase in telecom scams in Myanmar targeting Chinese citizens.

Nong also said China supported Myanmar in maintaining stability on their common border as Myanmar’s junta battled insurgents in the area.

However, Myanmar’s ruling military is facing attacks on multiple fronts in its borderlands as an alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups combined with pro-democracy fighters to challenge the junta’s rule.