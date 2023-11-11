The Candidate of the Labour Party in the Imo State Governorship Election, Athans Achonu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take action on the reported pockets of issues around the State as voting continues in the Off cycle Imo State Governorship Election.

Mr Achonu who spoke immediately after casting his ballot in the Election at his Polling unit.

Mr Achonu who commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the improvements in the process said the commission must act to address issues in other parts of the State.

He however commended the process at his polling unit and his immediate area while also expressing confidence of victory at the Polls.