Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has disclosed that his government was able to build one hundred and sixty eight healthcare centers.

He stated this at the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) sixty-third Annual General Conference and Annual Delegates Meeting at the Catholic Pastoral Center Conference hall in Jalingo.

He emphasized that his intervention in the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare deliveries improved the health of the people.

Many including children lost their lives to waterborne infections in Taraba State before the Ishaku administration in 2015.

The situation has been drastically reduced with various healthcare programmes implemented by the Ishaku administration.

Speaking at the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) annual meeting in Jalingo, Governor Darius Ishaku reeled other interventions to include efforts in combating COVID-19, Cholera and hepatitis.

Others were the establishment of the State Health insurance scheme, renovation of hospitals and facilitating the establishment of the National Orthopedic hospital in the State.

The Commissioner for health, Innocent Vakkai spoke on the revenue input of the Ishaku administration in the health sector.

President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Uche Ojinmah said his leadership has consciously focused on curbing the overbearing influence of the executive and has allowed members to witness critical decision making process from the comfort of their zones.

He pleaded with the Speaker of the state Assembly, John Kizito Bonzena to, as a matter of urgency, enact laws that will appropriately punish violators of health workers’ rights.

An award was presented to Governor Ishaku by Resident Doctors in Taraba for his numerous achievements

The Conference of the Nigeria Medical Association, drew delegates from all States of the Federation.