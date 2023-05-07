Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, as well other human rights activists have tasked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu administration scheduled for inauguration on May 29 to be committed to respect for the rule of law, and financial prudence in evolving the much expected new Nigeria.

The speakers spoke at the Pan African Historical Theatre Festival, PANAFEST Colloquium, 2023, in Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme: “Entrenching democracy in Nigeria: Bola Tinubu’s govt: The prospects and benefits.”

Mr Falana, who was the key speaker, stated: Human rights is the way to go under this incoming government. The economic challenges must be addressed if Asiwaju must succeed.”

Former Solicitor-General under the administration of Governor Tinubu, Mr Arthur Worrey, said,For him Nigeria crisis is the crisis of mismanagement of the fiscals of the public trust, the president elect will have much closer looks at figures and how to resolve the inconsistencies like any other President before now.

In his contribution, former spokesperson Apc Lagos , Joe Igbokwe said tThere is no strain of doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will restore dignity of man and Nigerians in governance, because he knows the value of humanity.

For many here , the president elect has done it before in Lagos, he will do it again and even better.