The Federal Government of Nigeria is embarking on a massive expansion of the Umar Musa yaradua international airport in Katsina to create more business opportunities for the people.

The proposed projects at the airport include the building of a new terminal with separate arrival and departure, a fire maintenance center, cargo facility, and an elaborate apron.

The foundation laying ceremony of the multi-billion naira projects by the minister of aviation in Katsina is another dream come true for those who have waited for so long to witness this landmark achievement.

The new terminal and the cargo facilities are two basic facilities needed for the state to reach out to other parts of the world with many locally grown agricultural produce.

Umar Musa Yaradua International Airport has also been used as an airforce base to support anti-banditry operations in the northwest region by the Nigerian air force.

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, speaks more on the projects and their duration.

The minister also explained that the old terminal would be entirely handed over to the airforce for its operations towards ending kidnapping and banditry.

Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari, was represented b the state commission of Lands Bishir Gambo and spoke on the gains the state stands to gain from the projects.

The significance of transportation in the development of a society can not be overemphasized.

This is why the present administration has invested heavily in providing necessary infrastructure to ease the movement of goods and services.

The team was also conducted around the proposed sites.