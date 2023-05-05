The federal government has commenced expansion of Shehu Musa Yar’adua Airport in Katsina State, to enhance economic development and security in the State.

Senator Hadi Sirika, the state’s Minister of Aviation, announced this during the project’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Senator Sirika emphasised the significance of expanding the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport as a landmark to be treasured by the people of the state and Nigeria at large.

He stated that the extension would help the security forces in the Northern area, among other things.

The Minister revealed that 70% of the total fund allocated for the project has already been paid to contractors and also the equipment for the maintenance overhaul and repair Centre of fire trucks is already on the ground and there should be no reason for the delay in the project.

“One of the reasons that constitute the expansion of this airport is to stop the servicing and maintenance of Fire trucks abroad because the expansion will include construction of fire truck maintenance, overhaul and repairs centre.

“Also, construction of Cargo terminal, construction of new terminal building and runway. another advantage is the economic value of the facilities, jobs opportunities will be created and the economy of Katsina will surely improve, ” the minister added.