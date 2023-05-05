After scoring an incredible goal in Thursday night’s tense 1-1 draw between Napoli and Udinese Calcio, Nigeria’s Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen became the African player with the most goals in a single Italian Serie A season.

Since the start of the season, the 24-year-old has been brilliant for the Napoli football team, and on Thursday night, he was able to demonstrate his talent once more by scoring a memorable goal for the team.

The Nigerian international was given a starting role in Napoli football club’s attack alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Eljif Elmas and the trio were outstanding in the game.

Serbia national team star Sandi Lovric broke the deadlock for Udinese Calcio football club in the 13th minute before Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli football club in the 52nd minute to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

The draw against Udinese Calcio football club has now helped Luciano Spalletti led Napoli football club to win the 2022/2023 Italian Serie A title.

The goal against Udinese Calcio football club has now marked Victor Osimhen’s 22nd goal of the season in the Italian Serie A, and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the League.

Victor Osimhen has also become African player with the most goals in a single Italian Serie A season.

Victor Osimhen – 22 goals

Samuel Eto’o 21 goals

Simy – 20 goals

Keita Balde – 16 goals

Mohamed Salah – 15 goals.”

Victor Osimhen will now look forward to maintaining his great performance for Napoli FC in their next League game this weekend.