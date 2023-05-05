The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, is set to adopt International Education management standards in Nigeria in order to improve education in the country.

To that effect, SON began and by engaging stakeholders in the education sector in Kano State.

It was a gathering of stakeholders in the education sector.

They converged courtesy of the standard organisation of Nigeria, SON to discuss issues relating to the adoption of international best practices and the management of Education in the country.

SON believes one of the challenges facing Nigeria has been in International standards, both in products and services

delivery which is why it’s aligning to best International practices.

The participants also believe that the decision by SON to adopt the

international standards of education organisations management system ISO 21001 is apt.

Both standard organisations of Nigeria officials and the school administrators are optimistic that adopting the ISO 21001 would bridge the gaps faced by the country’s education system.