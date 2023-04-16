Senator Athan Achonu who represented Imo North Senatorial District, on Saturday night has emerged candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the November 11 governorship election in Imo.

In the keenly contested Election, Senator Achonu pulled total of 134 votes to defeat his closest rival Gen. Lincoln Ogulewe who scored 121 votes

The Labour Party Candidate Athan Achonu will be facing Governor Hope Uzodinma and the people’s democratic party Senator Samuel Anyanwu in the November Governorship election.

The three candidates were in the Senate in 2015 representing their various districts in Imo State.

Although, an appeal court setting in Owerri, later nullified the election of Senator Achonu and called for fresh polls which Senator Benjamin Uwajimogu won.

Declaring the result, the Labour Party governorship Primaries returning Officer and Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti urged the party faithful to close ranks.

Earlier, a parallel Primaries was held at Andrea hotels in Owerri.

In his reaction, Achonu thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and the stakeholders for their support.

Mr Achonu is the third governorship candidate who has so far emerged from the various political party primaries conducted in the state.