Matawalle emerges Zamfara APC Governorship candidate

Governor Bello Matawalle has emerged the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara.

Mr. Matawalle pulled 733 votes to emerged winner.

This follows the withdrawal of one of the Governorship aspirant Abdulmalik Gajam who announced his withdrawal from the race few minutes before the Commencement of the primary election.

The Seven Man Zamfara Governorship Primary election monitoring team delegated by the APC National Headquarters led by Babagana Tijjani Banki Described the exercise as a Success

He described Zamfara delegates and party supporters as peace Lovers

In his acceptance speech, Governor Bello Matawalle dedicate his victory to the people of the state

He said this will further strengthen him to deliver more dividends of Democracy to the people

Among the Delegates are former Governors Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, Abdul’azeez Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa, Abdullahi Wanban Shinkafi among other top Politicians in the state.