Mohammed Bago emerges APC governorship candidate in Niger

Member representing Chanchaga federal constituency, Mohammed Umar Bago has been declared the winner of the APC gubernatorial primary elections in Niger state having scored 540 votes.

He was declared winner by the chairman Niger state Gubernatorial primaries committee electoral committee Nasiru Ibrahim Junju.

Deputy governor Ahmed Ketso scored 17 votes.

Mohammed Idris Malagi : 386 votes

Sani Ndanusa :84 votes

Former secretary to the government Yahaya scored 0 vote

Ahmad Rufai : 4 votes

Mohamed Nda : 1vote

Aliyu Idris : 1 vote

Mohammed Kpautigi : 1 vote

The primary election was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Police and Department of State Security.