Mohammed Bago emerges APC governorship candidate in Niger

Member representing Chanchaga federal constituency, Mohammed Umar Bago has been declared the winner of the APC gubernatorial primary elections in Niger state having scored 540 votes.
He was declared winner by the chairman Niger state Gubernatorial primaries committee electoral committee Nasiru Ibrahim Junju.
Deputy governor Ahmed Ketso scored 17 votes.
Mohammed Idris Malagi : 386 votes
Sani Ndanusa :84 votes
Former secretary to the government Yahaya scored 0 vote
Ahmad Rufai : 4 votes
Mohamed Nda : 1vote
Aliyu Idris : 1 vote
Mohammed Kpautigi : 1 vote
The primary election was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Police and Department of State Security.