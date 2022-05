Isah Liman Kantigi has emerged the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship elections after winning the party primary election with a total of 667 votes.

Below is the breakdown of the results:

Jankara-21 votes

Isah Liman Kantigi-667 votes

Sani Kutigi-114 votes

A.H Gimba-3 votes

Sidi Abdul-0 vote