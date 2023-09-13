Making seamless, high-quality content is difficult; among the many challenges that must be overcome are automobile horns and unintentional pauses. Adobe Premiere Pro makes an effort to lessen the annoyance of these spots by automatically removing any background noise or unintentional “ums” that are murmured.

Adobe Premiere Pro has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) filler word detection tool that performs exactly what it says before removing your “ums” and “hmms” from both the audio and any transcription.

The tool can also recognise and remove any lengthy pauses you don’t want from the finished product.

Enhance Speech, an AI-powered product from Adobe, processes background noise to give any audio the appearance of being “recorded in a professional studio.” While offering you a mix slider if you wish to keep any background noise, Adobe says that it will automatically remove it.

These new features are launching in conjunction with the commercial release of Adobe’s Firefly for Enterprise generative AI across Photoshop, Adobe Express and Illustrator —it beta launched this past March.

Using the AI tool requires a “generative credits” subscription plan that should “enable customers to turn a text-based prompt into image and vector creations.” It’s also available as a web application with Creative Cloud paid plans.