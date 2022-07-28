OSSAP-SDGs trains focal persons on project Web tool for improved data collection

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has organised a two-day capacity-building workshop for all state focal persons across the country in order to achieve significant improvements in SDG implementation.

The workshop will focus on the deployment and analysis of a Web tool known as ‘pro-track,’ which will aid in improved data collection and accountability.

This is necessary to ensure that Nigeria keeps moving up the SDG rankings, especially as the 2030 deadline for achieving these developmental goals approaches.

To assist Nigeria in achieving its sustainable development goals, the Federal and State governments has established a joint fund known as the conditional grant scheme.

Nigeria’s SDG rankings improved from 160 in 2020 to 139 in the current year as a result of this partnership between the Federal, State, and Local Governments.

While these funds are available, it is critical that they are used to improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly at the grassroots level.

This is the goal of the Web tool -Pro track project, which is a data collection tool for monitoring and evaluating projects.

The essence of this capacity-building workshop is learning how to use computer-assisted software to track SDG projects and programs.

This decade has been tagged the decade of action, which only emphasises the need for accelerated action to meet the goals, from improved healthcare, quality education, climate action to poverty eradication.