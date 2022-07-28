Group advocates better policy formation for affordable housing in Nigeria

The African International Housing show has began its annual exhibition with a target of providing two million affordable housing units for low income earners across the country.

The sixteenth annual exhibition with the theme “Housing for all”, is taking place in Abuja, and participants will deliberate on how to ensure better housing solutions for a post pandemic world.

The Global Pandemic had a disastrous impact on the Global Housing market across the world yet developers in Nigeria were not really affected as the Housing market thrived significantly during the lockdown, which made people realise that they can work from home.

This demonstrates the significance of real estate as a sustainable asset that generates financial gain and tangible benefits.

African International Housing is looking to collaborate with the federal government and the private sector to address the nation’s housing shortages.

Stakeholders urge the federal government to foster a culture that supports home ownership, arguing that housing resolves all other problems, including insecurity.

The Group requests that the Federal Government develop policies aimed at resolving every problem in the real estate industry.

