The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has inaugurated a newly built Paediatric Complex at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta in Lagos.

Orelope-Adefulire said the complex was established with the primary objective of improving child health and reducing infant mortality.

She said the complex, constructed and fully equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), was in line with the SDG Goal 3.