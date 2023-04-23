Politicians challenging the outcome of the 2023 Elections in Court have been urged to accept the result in good faith and move on.

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, made this call while speaking during the Eid-El Fitri celebration in Sokoto.

The Sultan who is the President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria urged losers in the Elections to accept their fate as handed down by the People of Nigeria.

While reacting to the call by the Sultan, Guests and Journalists on the programme journalists Hangout on Sunday said the call by the Sultan is apt.

Leading the discussion, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the call by the Sultan is a good one especially as he is a conscience of the nation.

He said the issue of the Presidential Election is not the only one that the call should affect but al, elections held in the 2023 General Election.

He expressed his disbelief at the level of noise coming from the Peter Obi camp claiming he won an election where he came third in and had no clear pathway to victory.

He described the 2023 Presidential Election as similar in outcome to the 1979 Presidential Election which had 5 major parties with a very competitive result much closer than the 2023 Election.

He said most Politicians who go to Tribunals have no basis to claim victory or malpractices was why they lost but do so out of a misguided belief that the Courts will somehow find a way to give them victory.

