The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kwara state Yaman Abdulahi, says he has decided to leave the outcome of the election to God following his electoral defeat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared that the PDP flagbearer came second in the polls won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

APC polled 273,424 votes while the PDP got 155,490 votes and the SDP came third with 18,922 votes.

Speaking with journalists in between series of meetings with some PDP members in Ilorin on Monday, Yaman Abdulahi also said he will keep the decision to continue in politics or not within himself for now, but return to Kaduna state to face his business.

He added that the task of the party is not just to lead but to liberate Kwara of the evil of people stealing monies from government curfers and using the same money to buy citizens.

“We are the soldiers, the first battle we have lost, there may be more we will loose but we are also going to win many.”