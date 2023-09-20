McAfee Corp., a global pioneer in online security, has announced the launch of AI-powered McAfee Scam Protection.

McAfee’s most current solution employs patented artificial intelligence (AI) technology to counter hackers who use AI to accelerate1 scams and cheat people out of thousands of dollars.

Advertisement

Cybercriminals are using AI to create more convincing, tailored schemes on a large scale. Phishing schemes are the world’s number one cybersecurity concern, with a new phishing site being established every 11 seconds.

Developers at McAfee have combined the power of AI with the best in human threat intelligence to automatically identify and alert users of dangerous URLs in messages before even they get to open them.

McAfee Scam Protection is now free to use for all existing customers—all you need to do is update the McAfee Security app.

Advertisement

According to the latest statistics, phishing scams are the biggest cybersecurity threat around the world. Attackers have been harvesting the power of AI to write malware as well as launch ransomware and phishing messages able to deceive even the most savvy users.

McAfee Scam Protection’s AI technology detects and protects against dangerous links, works across Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge and Firefox. Text alert functionality is currently only available for all Android users with enhancements coming to iOS in October.