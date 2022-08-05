Education, Labour Ministers must go – Students Union Presidents

The Students Union President of the University of Jos, Danladi Joshua, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the ministers of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Nigige, over what he termed their collective failure to put an end to the Industrial Action currently ongoing in Nigerian Universities.

Danladi Joshua who was speaking exclusively to TVC News on the News at 7PM on Friday Night said the ministers hjave failed Nigerian students.

He urged the President to sack the duo following their demonstration of a lack of capacity to solve the issues which the Industrial Action in the nations University have thrown up.

He added that if after the expiration of their ultimatum and niothing is done, Students from all over the Country will gather in Abuja to protest and that unlike NANS, they have students who they can call up as the Association of Students Union President of Nigerian Universities.

Read Excerpts of his interaction with Abosede Adeniran below:

“Thank you very much for connecting me with TVC Live, it hasn’t been an easy task being on strike for 5 months without anything and the government seems to have no interest in solving the lingering asuu strike, it has not been an easy task whereby students are not definite about what they should do because you are free to engage yourself in something because you don’t know when they will call off, this has led students to keep calm thinking they will call off and then months keep on counting and it has become a problem, its more like a waste of time because of this asuu strike.

From my own institution, I have sat down with ASUU, we’ve had series of meetings with ASUU, I have spoken with Dr Maigoro, the chairman of asuu in University of Jos and even the national Vice President of ASUU is also from the University of Jos, the things ASUU are demanding are pertinent issues that need to be considered with all sense of seriousness, we have a lackadaisical and a government that is irresponsible, a government that has no respect for education and the future and that is why we are suffering today, these are people who have benefited from education when it was free, but today they are frustrating the process and making everything difficult and yesterday in Abuja as council of Student Union Presidents, we have called for the immediate removal of the Ministers of Education and Labour and when you are in these ministries for over 5 months and you are not able to resolve issues, it shows a certain level of incompetence, it has shown that the ministries have no capacity to address these issues, they have to go, there is no point for them to be in these offices.

We are not joking about these things, This is not NANS, this is council for student union presidents, we have the capability to bring our students to the FCT and protest as expected, it is not a ghost association, this is Student Union Presidents, we are serious about these things , we are not joking about them, this is what we want, the president should remove these people, if not it will show his government lacks the capacity to solve issues.