The Federal Government has inaugurated 15 motorised boreholes in Benue State.

The Minister of Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo delivered the boreholes on behalf of the Federal government and disclosed that the project was funded by the National Lottery Trust Fund.

The World Bank estimates that 70 million Nigerians lack access to safe drinking water.

Nigeria has abundant water resources, but poor water management practices and inadequate infrastructure has rendered most unfit for human consumption.

A total of 15 motorized boreholes have been constructed in 15 select Communities across Benue State funded by the National Lottery trust Fund.

The National Lottery Trust Fund had built a total of 19 motorised boreholes across the country.

The federal government also reaffirmed its commitment to the continuation of the programme until every community in need of portable water supply across the six geo-political zones of the country is reached.

Representative of the communities are relieved that they will no longer have to trek several kilometres just to get access to potable drinking water.

They commend the Federal government for this intervention.

The Minister appealed to the beneficiaries to own the projects and protect them as they will help to improve sanitation and hygiene.

