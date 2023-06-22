As part of its efforts to foster stability in Boko Haram-affected areas, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has handed over a block of three classrooms, a staff office, and four boreholes to the residents of Toumour in Diffa Region, Niger Republic.

The European Union facilitated the project through COGINTA, an independent non-governmental, apolitical, and interfaith organization that provides technical assistance on justice and security sector governance, police reform, and community-oriented policing in fragile and conflict-affected countries.

While handing over the projects, the Force Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi represented by Chief of Administration MNJTF Colonel Bamouss Ngarsara, expressed gratitude to the people of Toumour for their warm reception and contribution to the return of peace and security in their communities.

He highlighted the importance of education as a tool for transforming communities and building lasting peace while commending the efforts of COGINTA and the European Union for their direct support in promoting stability in the region.

The Governor of Diffa region Smaïne Younouss represented by his Secretary General, Barde Dauda in his response, lauded the MNJTF for working tirelessly to restore peace and security in the communities affected by Boko Haram.

He expressed the commitment of the local authorities to work more closely with the MNJTF and other development partners in promoting socio-economic development in the region.

The block of classrooms and staff offices handed over will provide an enabling environment for the education of children and young people in the locality while the boreholes will help to alleviate the water shortage in the area and improve the living conditions of the people.

The projects are part of the MNJTF’s Civil-Military Activities (CIMIC) and will help to strengthen the relationship between the military and civilian populations in the region recovering from Boko Haram crisis.

Local officials, community leaders, and representatives from development partners attended the handover event. It represents the MNJTF’s and its allies’ commitment to promote peace, stability, and development in Boko Haram-affected areas.

The MNJTF is collaborating with various stakeholders to restore normalcy in the region and offer the required support for the impacted populations’ humanitarian and development needs.