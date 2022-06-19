Customs seize smuggled items worth 126 million naira

The Customs Federal Operations Unit Zone D has intercepted items seized from smugglers within their area of operation.

This is part of a larger effort to drastically reduce contraband smuggling, which is wreaking havoc on the country’s economy.

Items seized from the smugglers include, One thousand five hundred and sixty two bags of Urea fertilizer, One hundred and fifty 20 litre Jerry cans of petroleum products, fifty four Bales of Used Clothing,two hundred and fifteen cartons of foreign soap, forty two cartons of foreign Spaghetti, Fifty Cartons of Ringer Lactatcs Drugs, One hundred and two pieces of dried Donkey Skin and Sixty nine sacks of foreign used Shoes.

The total duty paid value of all seizures is estimated to be one hundred and twenty six million naira.

Controller of Customs Federal Operations Unit Zone D, Adesanmi Omiye, who was pleased with the seizures acknowledged that this was made possible by information sharing, intelligence gathering, and the tenacity of the officers and men under his command.

He pleaded with residents in the Zone D area of operations to assist his officers by providing genuine information that could aid in the eradication of the smuggling menace in the Zone.

Omiye stated that the unit’s concerted efforts to suppress smuggling activities were yielding positive results due to the commitment and determination of its operatives.

According to the Comptroller, items seized within the zone in the first six months of this year included 605 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, seven used vehicles used as means of conveyance of the contraband, 54 bales of secondhand clothing, and 215 cartons of foreign soap.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2021/04/customs-seizes-513-bags-of-banned-foreign-par-boiled-rice-in-kwara/